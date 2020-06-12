/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:53 AM
11 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cherryville, NC
910 Delview Road
910 Delview Road, Cherryville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath house available - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home with eat-in kitchen. Large lot close to shopping and convenient to downtown.
507 Fitzhugh Street
507 Fitzhugh Street, Cherryville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths Duplex In Cherryville NC - Duplex apartment in Cherryville NC with 3 bedrooms, 1.
205 Putnam St
205 Putnam Street, Cherryville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
3/2 in City of Cherryville, NC - Rent: 900.00 Deposit: 912.50 *Deposits could be twice the monthly rent. The home is 3 beds/ 2 bath The home has Central Heat & Air Applications: 55.
Results within 1 mile of Cherryville
205 Bud Black Rd
205 Bud Black Road, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$800
Bud Black - Property Id: 235457 Rent to own. $6500 down $800 monthly for 12 years only Land/Home Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235457 Property Id 235457 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5610695)
Results within 10 miles of Cherryville
1912 Kings Rd
1912 Kings Road, Shelby, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
3/2 close to downtown Shelby and Hwy 74 - Rent: 1250.00 Deposit: 1262.50 *Deposits could be twice the monthly rent. The home is 3 beds/2 bath The home has Central Gas Heat & Air Applications: 55.
3001 Wesley Lane
3001 Wesley Lane, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Great 3 BR, 2BA rental in established Lincolnton neighborhood. Open floorplan makes for great entertaining. Easy care flooring with tile throughout common areas and laminate in bedrooms.
600 Temple Street
600 Temple Street, Kings Mountain, NC
3 Bedrooms
$835
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom Brick Home With Storage Shed - Country living at its finest! This 3bedroom and 1 bathroom brick home sits on a corner lot.
808 North Carolina 161
808 North Carolina Highway 161, Bessemer City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1452 sqft
Charming white farmhouse style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, minutes from Downtown Bessemer City! Recently updated flooring and paint throughout.
103 North Shore Court
103 Northshore Ct, Cleveland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1700 sqft
North Shore Court Penthouse 3 bedrooms/2 full baths newly remodeled. Lake views from every window! Kitchen offers new cabinets and granite with wide open views to dining and den area.
115 Davis Street
115 Davis Street, Lincolnton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$725
924 sqft
Mobile Home For Rent - Mobile home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, range, refrigerator, washer/dryer connection, mini blinds, All Electric including Heat & Air, water & sewer and lawn maintenance included in rent.
1808 Riveria Drive
1808 Riveria Drive, Cleveland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$800
3/1 House Available Now - 3 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch style house Amenities: Range, refrigerator Washer/Dryer hookup Central heating and air Carport Tenant Responsibilities: Electric, water Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed No Pets