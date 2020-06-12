Apartment List
11 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cherryville, NC

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
910 Delview Road
910 Delview Road, Cherryville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath house available - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home with eat-in kitchen. Large lot close to shopping and convenient to downtown.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
507 Fitzhugh Street
507 Fitzhugh Street, Cherryville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths Duplex In Cherryville NC - Duplex apartment in Cherryville NC with 3 bedrooms, 1.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
205 Putnam St
205 Putnam Street, Cherryville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
3/2 in City of Cherryville, NC - Rent: 900.00 Deposit: 912.50 *Deposits could be twice the monthly rent. The home is 3 beds/ 2 bath The home has Central Heat & Air Applications: 55.
Results within 1 mile of Cherryville

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
205 Bud Black Rd
205 Bud Black Road, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$800
Bud Black - Property Id: 235457 Rent to own. $6500 down $800 monthly for 12 years only Land/Home Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235457 Property Id 235457 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5610695)
Results within 10 miles of Cherryville

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1912 Kings Rd
1912 Kings Road, Shelby, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
3/2 close to downtown Shelby and Hwy 74 - Rent: 1250.00 Deposit: 1262.50 *Deposits could be twice the monthly rent. The home is 3 beds/2 bath The home has Central Gas Heat & Air Applications: 55.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3001 Wesley Lane
3001 Wesley Lane, Lincoln County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Great 3 BR, 2BA rental in established Lincolnton neighborhood. Open floorplan makes for great entertaining. Easy care flooring with tile throughout common areas and laminate in bedrooms.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
600 Temple Street
600 Temple Street, Kings Mountain, NC
3 Bedrooms
$835
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom Brick Home With Storage Shed - Country living at its finest! This 3bedroom and 1 bathroom brick home sits on a corner lot.

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
808 North Carolina 161
808 North Carolina Highway 161, Bessemer City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1452 sqft
Charming white farmhouse style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, minutes from Downtown Bessemer City! Recently updated flooring and paint throughout.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
103 North Shore Court
103 Northshore Ct, Cleveland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1700 sqft
North Shore Court Penthouse 3 bedrooms/2 full baths newly remodeled. Lake views from every window! Kitchen offers new cabinets and granite with wide open views to dining and den area.

Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
1 Unit Available
115 Davis Street
115 Davis Street, Lincolnton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$725
924 sqft
Mobile Home For Rent - Mobile home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, range, refrigerator, washer/dryer connection, mini blinds, All Electric including Heat & Air, water & sewer and lawn maintenance included in rent.

Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
1808 Riveria Drive
1808 Riveria Drive, Cleveland County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$800
3/1 House Available Now - 3 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch style house Amenities: Range, refrigerator Washer/Dryer hookup Central heating and air Carport Tenant Responsibilities: Electric, water Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed No Pets

