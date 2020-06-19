All apartments in Cherryville
301 S Vivian St Apt 2

No Longer Available
Location

301 Vivian St, Cherryville, NC 28021

Amenities

w/d hookup
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Apartment available, lawncare included, 1 bedroom apartment, does not have a washer/dryer hook up, Heat/air is a window unit, Gas range, Water/sewer is included and paid by owner, Electric/Trash pickup tenant pays city of Cherryville.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

