301 S Vivian St Apt 2

Apartment available, lawncare included, 1 bedroom apartment, does not have a washer/dryer hook up, Heat/air is a window unit, Gas range, Water/sewer is included and paid by owner, Electric/Trash pickup tenant pays city of Cherryville.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
