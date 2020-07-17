487 Oak Bluffs

Amenities
Estate home. Main: Living room with fireplace, dining room, sitting room, breakfast area, kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, (all hardwoods), laundry with washer/dryer, Master with sitting area, bathroom with tub, separate shower, walk-in closet, 2 bedrooms with Jack & Jill bathroom. UP: bedroom with bathroom. Carpet in bedrooms. Down: Carpet, family room, media room, office, bonus, bathroom, storage rooms. Outdoors: covered front porch, deck, side patio, 2 car garage. $15/mo filter fee.