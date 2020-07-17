All apartments in Chatham County
Chatham County, NC
487 Oak Bluffs
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:43 AM

487 Oak Bluffs

487 Oak Bluffs · (919) 401-9300
Location

487 Oak Bluffs, Chatham County, NC 27312

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,475

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4526 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Estate home. Main: Living room with fireplace, dining room, sitting room, breakfast area, kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, (all hardwoods), laundry with washer/dryer, Master with sitting area, bathroom with tub, separate shower, walk-in closet, 2 bedrooms with Jack & Jill bathroom. UP: bedroom with bathroom. Carpet in bedrooms. Down: Carpet, family room, media room, office, bonus, bathroom, storage rooms. Outdoors: covered front porch, deck, side patio, 2 car garage. $15/mo filter fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 487 Oak Bluffs have any available units?
487 Oak Bluffs has a unit available for $2,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 487 Oak Bluffs have?
Some of 487 Oak Bluffs's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 487 Oak Bluffs currently offering any rent specials?
487 Oak Bluffs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 487 Oak Bluffs pet-friendly?
No, 487 Oak Bluffs is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chatham County.
Does 487 Oak Bluffs offer parking?
Yes, 487 Oak Bluffs offers parking.
Does 487 Oak Bluffs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 487 Oak Bluffs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 487 Oak Bluffs have a pool?
Yes, 487 Oak Bluffs has a pool.
Does 487 Oak Bluffs have accessible units?
No, 487 Oak Bluffs does not have accessible units.
Does 487 Oak Bluffs have units with dishwashers?
No, 487 Oak Bluffs does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 487 Oak Bluffs have units with air conditioning?
No, 487 Oak Bluffs does not have units with air conditioning.
