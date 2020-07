Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel w/d hookup oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access yoga

Whether you're seeking urban style & sophistication or the comfort of suburban living, Worthington Luxury Apartments combines the best of both worlds. Located in the University area of Charlotte, Worthington features an array of traditional and urban floor plans that are sure to fit any lifestyle. Get in a heart-pumping work out in our high-endurance fitness center with yoga studio, challenge a friend to billiards in our clubhouse, or take a dip in our refreshing, resort-inspired swimming pool. For the ultimate in convenience, fine dining and retail options are merely steps from your front door. Our pet-friendly community welcomes your furry family member, so contact us today to reserve your new home!