Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed 24hr maintenance internet access

Welcome to Woodland Estates Apartments in east Charlotte, North Carolina. We’re pleased to offer spacious one, two, and three-bedroom residences, as well as a full suite of community amenities. With an easily accessible location and multiple apartment configurations to choose from, we’re confident that Woodland Estates has something to fit your lifestyle. Reside in a community surrounded by rich foliage and mature trees in the middle of one of North Carolina’s most desirable cities. When you first step inside one of our apartments, you’ll discover modern kitchens, a full suite of appliances, plush carpeting, and hardwood-style flooring. Around the community, you can take advantage of amenities such as a resort-style pool, fitness center, and convenient laundry facilities. Call us today to schedule your tour!