Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:03 AM

Woodland Estates

6147 Winged Elm Ct · (205) 843-5458
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6147 Winged Elm Ct, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit WEC-6158 · Avail. now

$790

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Unit CTC-6187 · Avail. Oct 5

$805

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit CTC-6169 · Avail. now

$969

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Unit CTC-6106 · Avail. now

$969

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft

Unit BFD-6238 · Avail. Aug 5

$971

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 951 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit BFD-6205 · Avail. Oct 5

$1,156

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1360 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodland Estates.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
internet access
Welcome to Woodland Estates Apartments in east Charlotte, North Carolina. We’re pleased to offer spacious one, two, and three-bedroom residences, as well as a full suite of community amenities. With an easily accessible location and multiple apartment configurations to choose from, we’re confident that Woodland Estates has something to fit your lifestyle. Reside in a community surrounded by rich foliage and mature trees in the middle of one of North Carolina’s most desirable cities. When you first step inside one of our apartments, you’ll discover modern kitchens, a full suite of appliances, plush carpeting, and hardwood-style flooring. Around the community, you can take advantage of amenities such as a resort-style pool, fitness center, and convenient laundry facilities. Call us today to schedule your tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $0 Deposit option on approved credit.
Move-in Fees: $10 Water Setup Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, There is a weight limit of 25 pounds per pet.
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodland Estates have any available units?
Woodland Estates has 8 units available starting at $790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodland Estates have?
Some of Woodland Estates's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodland Estates currently offering any rent specials?
Woodland Estates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodland Estates pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodland Estates is pet friendly.
Does Woodland Estates offer parking?
Yes, Woodland Estates offers parking.
Does Woodland Estates have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woodland Estates does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodland Estates have a pool?
Yes, Woodland Estates has a pool.
Does Woodland Estates have accessible units?
No, Woodland Estates does not have accessible units.
Does Woodland Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodland Estates has units with dishwashers.
