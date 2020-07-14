2347 Eastway Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205 Windsor Park
Price and availability
VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO
2 Bedrooms
2337-G · Avail. Sep 1
$1,100
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wendover Gardens.
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
package receiving
From our spacious one and two-bedroom apartment homes to our wonderful East Charlotte location, everything about Wendover Gardens is designed to make you feel at home. Relax in your new apartment with features that include black appliances, upgraded cabinets, counter tops and much more. Enjoy the refreshing pool with sun deck. Everything you need is just outside your doorstep, Wendover Gardens is just minutes from numerous restaurants, banking and entertainment galore.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $300 - $600 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (one-time)
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Max weight 75 lb each. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Off street parking.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Wendover Gardens have any available units?
Wendover Gardens offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,100. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Wendover Gardens have?
Some of Wendover Gardens's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wendover Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Wendover Gardens is offering the following rent specials: SPECIAL: 1-Bedrooms now starting at just $860 per month with our Reduced Rates!!!
Is Wendover Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Wendover Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Wendover Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Wendover Gardens offers parking.
Does Wendover Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Wendover Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Wendover Gardens have a pool?
Yes, Wendover Gardens has a pool.
Does Wendover Gardens have accessible units?
Yes, Wendover Gardens has accessible units.
Does Wendover Gardens have units with dishwashers?