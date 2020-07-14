Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments clubhouse e-payments package receiving

From our spacious one and two-bedroom apartment homes to our wonderful East Charlotte location, everything about Wendover Gardens is designed to make you feel at home. Relax in your new apartment with features that include black appliances, upgraded cabinets, counter tops and much more. Enjoy the refreshing pool with sun deck. Everything you need is just outside your doorstep, Wendover Gardens is just minutes from numerous restaurants, banking and entertainment galore.