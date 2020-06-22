All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:42 PM

Uptown Gardens Apartments

517 W 8th St · (704) 727-4253
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
ONLY THREE LEFT! REDUCED RATES AVAILABLE PAY ONLY $500 FOR YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH* CALL US TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT
Location

517 W 8th St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Fourth Ward

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3A · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 794 sqft

Unit 1A · Avail. Jul 24

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 794 sqft

Unit 2A · Avail. Sep 11

$1,422

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 794 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1052 sqft

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1052 sqft

Unit 2A · Avail. Sep 11

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1052 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Uptown Gardens Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
trash valet
hot tub
online portal
Welcome to Uptown Gardens, a community of designer apartments located in the historic fourth ward of Uptown Charlotte. With three distinct floor plans to choose from, residents have an opportunity to find a home that matches their individual taste. Come inside and experience these radiant southern homes in the heart of the Queen City. From the ground up, everything at Uptown Gardens has been newly renovated to reflect the contemporary style of the beautiful city. Enter the homes and the wall-to-wall walnut plank flooring will lead you into the spacious living rooms and the elegant wood burning fireplaces. Set a table on the private patios for an intimate breakfast or lounge by the balcony while you take in the sunset views. Inside the kitchen, an upgraded lighting package will illuminate the sleek, stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite counter-tops, deep farmhouse style kitchen sinks, and refined hardware fixtures. We are excited to offer a variety of Signature Services to ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: Administration fee $100
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350, $200
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25-$45/month per pet ( based off of pet screening results)
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface parking available. Reserved parking for residents.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Uptown Gardens Apartments have any available units?
Uptown Gardens Apartments has 9 units available starting at $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Uptown Gardens Apartments have?
Some of Uptown Gardens Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Uptown Gardens Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Uptown Gardens Apartments is offering the following rent specials: ONLY THREE LEFT! REDUCED RATES AVAILABLE PAY ONLY $500 FOR YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH* CALL US TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT
Is Uptown Gardens Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Uptown Gardens Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Uptown Gardens Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Uptown Gardens Apartments offers parking.
Does Uptown Gardens Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Uptown Gardens Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Uptown Gardens Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Uptown Gardens Apartments has a pool.
Does Uptown Gardens Apartments have accessible units?
No, Uptown Gardens Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Uptown Gardens Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Uptown Gardens Apartments has units with dishwashers.
