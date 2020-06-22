Uptown Gardens Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access trash valet hot tub online portal

Welcome to Uptown Gardens, a community of designer apartments located in the historic fourth ward of Uptown Charlotte. With three distinct floor plans to choose from, residents have an opportunity to find a home that matches their individual taste. Come inside and experience these radiant southern homes in the heart of the Queen City. From the ground up, everything at Uptown Gardens has been newly renovated to reflect the contemporary style of the beautiful city. Enter the homes and the wall-to-wall walnut plank flooring will lead you into the spacious living rooms and the elegant wood burning fireplaces. Set a table on the private patios for an intimate breakfast or lounge by the balcony while you take in the sunset views. Inside the kitchen, an upgraded lighting package will illuminate the sleek, stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite counter-tops, deep farmhouse style kitchen sinks, and refined hardware fixtures. We are excited to offer a variety of Signature Services to ...