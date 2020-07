Timbercreek

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse dog park gym pool bbq/grill package receiving tennis court parking on-site laundry hot tub

Set amid lush, natural landscaping, Timber Creek Apartment Homes is an escape from the hustle and yet just five miles from SouthPark Mall, Uptown Charlotte and convenient to the light rail line and I-77. Our pet-friendly community offers a combination of convenience, quality, design and comfort. With four well-appointed floorplans that include studio, one and two- bedroom floorplans, we are certain that you will find a home here that perfectly suits you. You will enjoy washer and dryer connections, wood-style flooring, technology packages and satin nickel light fixtures and finishes in your new home. Contact us today to schedule a personal tour of your new home!