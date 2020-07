Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access package receiving tennis court 24hr maintenance online portal

Thornberry offers many features and amenities to fit all walks of life in Charlotte. The benefits of living in one of our prestigious apartment homes are endless: ceramic tile entryways, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances are just some of the many features in our apartment homes. Residents also have the option of homes with built-in entertainment shelving, cozy fireplaces, garden tubs, private garages and more.



Thornberry has a number of community amenities, too: an oversized pool, full-sized tennis court, business center with complimentary WiFi and more.