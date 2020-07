The Parkwood at Optimist Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge courtyard 24hr gym parking pool shuffle board bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access accessible elevator 24hr maintenance business center car charging cc payments clubhouse conference room dog grooming area e-payments fire pit guest parking guest suite internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving trash valet valet service yoga

At The Parkwood, you’re steps from Parkwood Station, which means you’re always a quick train ride from popular Charlotte restaurants, nightlife, arts, and culture. Living here, you’ll feel the energy of our quickly growing neighborhood and city, as new shops open regularly and word spreads of those to come. Our clean and contemporary urban apartment homes offer a sense of growth in themselves, as they create a blank slate for your personal style. Plus with quality amenities, such as our well-appointed gym, resort inspired pool, and custom commuter bikes, you have everything you need to enjoy the experiences that excite you most.