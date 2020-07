Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access yoga business center courtyard

The Palmer Apartment Homes provide you with convenience and community. Centrally located directly between the Yorkwood and Whitehall neighborhoods, The Palmer is minutes away from Charlotte's premier areas such as Berewick, South Park and is a short distance to 77 taking you directly Uptown. The Palmer is walking distance to Whitehall Commons Shopping Centre featuring all your daily conveniences such as Publix, restaurants and more. The Palmer offers modern living tucked away in a quiet tree lined neighborhood, natural greenery and has breathtaking views of the onsite lake. This community is a melting pot of like-minded professionals who enjoy the modern conveniences of living close to the hustle and bustle but prefer to be tucked away in a quiet environment.