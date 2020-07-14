Amenities
The Mill feature great off-campus two, three and four-bedroom apartments with an abundance of excellent on-site amenities. The Mill is just a short commute to UNCC and just around the corner from lots of shopping and dining options. The Mill community has a 24-hour fitness center with free weights, yoga center, resort-style pool, clubhouse with a rec room, business center and a free shuttle to UNCC. Our pet-friendly apartments feature fully-furnished units, fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, modern black appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, and large closets. Stop by and take a tour today!