Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors cable included oven walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse 24hr gym pool pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed package receiving pet friendly yoga accessible parking 24hr maintenance coffee bar conference room game room guest parking internet access key fob access online portal roommate matching

The Mill feature great off-campus two, three and four-bedroom apartments with an abundance of excellent on-site amenities. The Mill is just a short commute to UNCC and just around the corner from lots of shopping and dining options. The Mill community has a 24-hour fitness center with free weights, yoga center, resort-style pool, clubhouse with a rec room, business center and a free shuttle to UNCC. Our pet-friendly apartments feature fully-furnished units, fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, modern black appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, and large closets. Stop by and take a tour today!