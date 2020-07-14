All apartments in Charlotte
The Mill

Open Now until 7pm
11015 Education Way · (704) 486-4196
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11015 Education Way, Charlotte, NC 28262
Harris - Houston

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

2 Bed/ 2 Bath-1

$725

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1037 sqft

2 Bed/ 2 Bath-2

$745

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1037 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3 Bed/ 3 Bath-1

$615

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1249 sqft

3 Bed/ 3 Bath-2

$635

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1249 sqft

4 Bedrooms

4 Bed/ 4 Bath-1

$595

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1504 sqft

4 Bed/ 4 Bath-2

$615

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1504 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Mill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
cable included
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
package receiving
pet friendly
yoga
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
conference room
game room
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
online portal
roommate matching
The Mill feature great off-campus two, three and four-bedroom apartments with an abundance of excellent on-site amenities. The Mill is just a short commute to UNCC and just around the corner from lots of shopping and dining options. The Mill community has a 24-hour fitness center with free weights, yoga center, resort-style pool, clubhouse with a rec room, business center and a free shuttle to UNCC. Our pet-friendly apartments feature fully-furnished units, fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, modern black appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, and large closets. Stop by and take a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Waived
Deposit: Waived or up to 2 months depending upon approval
Move-in Fees: Waived
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Parking fee. Full-size bedroom package with Desk, Living Room Package, and Dining Room Package All-Inclusive.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: 40 lbs
Parking Details: Other. Please call our leasing office for our parking policy. Surface Lot: 1 Space per Bedroom.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Mill have any available units?
The Mill offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $725, three-bedroom floorplans starting at $615, and four-bedroom floorplans starting at $595. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does The Mill have?
Some of The Mill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Mill currently offering any rent specials?
The Mill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Mill pet-friendly?
Yes, The Mill is pet friendly.
Does The Mill offer parking?
Yes, The Mill offers parking.
Does The Mill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Mill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Mill have a pool?
Yes, The Mill has a pool.
Does The Mill have accessible units?
Yes, The Mill has accessible units.
Does The Mill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Mill has units with dishwashers.
