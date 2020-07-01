All apartments in Charlotte
The Crest At Galleria

1815 Galleria Club Ln · (704) 271-4795
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1815 Galleria Club Ln, Charlotte, NC 28270
East Forest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 302 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Crest At Galleria.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
hot tub
smoke-free community
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. The Crest At Galleria, a comfortable apartment home community just minutes from the Galleria Shopping Center. The Crest At Galleria offers one and two bedroom apartment homes that are sure to please everyone. Our home features include black appliances, walk-in closets, washer and dryers in each home and garden tubs. We are close to shopping, dining and entertainment with easy access to Matthews, South Park, Uptown and Ballantyne. Walk to the grocery store, dine at the Galleria restaurants and commute quickly to anywhere in Charlotte, North Carolina. Live at The Crest At Galleria and experience convenience, comfort and quality living!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 (first pet), $250 (second pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 100 lbs
Parking Details: Other.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $15-$25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Crest At Galleria have any available units?
The Crest At Galleria has a unit available for $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does The Crest At Galleria have?
Some of The Crest At Galleria's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Crest At Galleria currently offering any rent specials?
The Crest At Galleria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Crest At Galleria pet-friendly?
Yes, The Crest At Galleria is pet friendly.
Does The Crest At Galleria offer parking?
Yes, The Crest At Galleria offers parking.
Does The Crest At Galleria have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Crest At Galleria offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Crest At Galleria have a pool?
Yes, The Crest At Galleria has a pool.
Does The Crest At Galleria have accessible units?
No, The Crest At Galleria does not have accessible units.
Does The Crest At Galleria have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Crest At Galleria has units with dishwashers.
