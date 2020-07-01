Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym pet friendly hot tub smoke-free community

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. The Crest At Galleria, a comfortable apartment home community just minutes from the Galleria Shopping Center. The Crest At Galleria offers one and two bedroom apartment homes that are sure to please everyone. Our home features include black appliances, walk-in closets, washer and dryers in each home and garden tubs. We are close to shopping, dining and entertainment with easy access to Matthews, South Park, Uptown and Ballantyne. Walk to the grocery store, dine at the Galleria restaurants and commute quickly to anywhere in Charlotte, North Carolina. Live at The Crest At Galleria and experience convenience, comfort and quality living!