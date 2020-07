Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse internet cafe gym 24hr maintenance bike storage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool pet friendly business center conference room fire pit lobby media room online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet yoga

New apartments in Charlotte, NC! Everyone has their own vibe and your flavor will mesh perfectly in one of our new studio, one, two or three-bedroom apartments in Charlotte. Located off North Davidson Street and less than 2 miles from Uptown Charlotte, The Collective places you just steps away from the soul of NoDa. From unique apartments to collaborative spaces, to an active community with easy access to the Lynx Light Rail, The Collective allows you to do you. Hangout with friends at Free Range Brewing or Rhino Market located on-site, walk over to Amelie’s French Bakery, get inspired by local art, check out the latest in music or just stay in. We give you the space to explore and create your own style.