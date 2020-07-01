All apartments in Charlotte
Spectrum South End

2225 Hawkins Street · No Longer Available
Location

2225 Hawkins Street, Charlotte, NC 28203
Brookhill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
-1 Bed Room Apt available in Spectrum South End (https://www.spectrumsouthend.com/)
-You will be dealing directly with the building in taking the lease over, not me. They do background & credit checks prior to move in
-Great opportunity to get a one BR Apt in the heart of South End at below market rate
-All other apartments in the building including studios are going for $1,400+ (see site/link above)
-Apartment available starting 4/15/20
-Lease runs through 9/20/20 - you will have the option to renew it at current rate or very close to it
-One month's rent deposit/lease take-over fee ($1,200 total) - goes to building, not me
-Floor Plan A1B - 740 sq. ft. (https://www.spectrumsouthend.com/floorplans.aspx)
-Apt located on second floor - over looks pool & hot tub
-Includes parking spot in garage + 1 guest parking spot (pass included)
-Building is Pet friendly - dog park located on site. See pet policy for more (https://www.spectrumsouthend.com/pet-policy.aspx)
-Washer/dryer in the apartment
-Great amenities - two pools, hot tub, grills, fire pit, etc. (https://www.spectrumsouthend.com/amenities.aspx)
-Photos - https://www.spectrumsouthend.com/photos.aspx
-Spectrum South End is located right next to Sycamore Brewery, tons of bars, restaurants & shopping in walking distance
-The light rail is directly behind the building - easy to get to Uptown & other parts of the city quickly/cheaply
-Publix super-market located right behind the building

Contact leasing office (https://www.spectrumsouthend.com/contact-us.aspx) during business hours for a tour. Happy to show you the Apt after I get home from work (after 6pm) or on weekends when available.

*Serious inquiries only please - as mentioned you will be renting directly from the building, they do background & credit checks*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spectrum South End have any available units?
Spectrum South End doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Spectrum South End have?
Some of Spectrum South End's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spectrum South End currently offering any rent specials?
Spectrum South End is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Spectrum South End pet-friendly?
Yes, Spectrum South End is pet friendly.
Does Spectrum South End offer parking?
Yes, Spectrum South End offers parking.
Does Spectrum South End have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Spectrum South End offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Spectrum South End have a pool?
Yes, Spectrum South End has a pool.
Does Spectrum South End have accessible units?
No, Spectrum South End does not have accessible units.
Does Spectrum South End have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spectrum South End has units with dishwashers.

