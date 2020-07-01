Amenities
-1 Bed Room Apt available in Spectrum South End (https://www.spectrumsouthend.com/)
-You will be dealing directly with the building in taking the lease over, not me. They do background & credit checks prior to move in
-Great opportunity to get a one BR Apt in the heart of South End at below market rate
-All other apartments in the building including studios are going for $1,400+ (see site/link above)
-Apartment available starting 4/15/20
-Lease runs through 9/20/20 - you will have the option to renew it at current rate or very close to it
-One month's rent deposit/lease take-over fee ($1,200 total) - goes to building, not me
-Floor Plan A1B - 740 sq. ft. (https://www.spectrumsouthend.com/floorplans.aspx)
-Apt located on second floor - over looks pool & hot tub
-Includes parking spot in garage + 1 guest parking spot (pass included)
-Building is Pet friendly - dog park located on site. See pet policy for more (https://www.spectrumsouthend.com/pet-policy.aspx)
-Washer/dryer in the apartment
-Great amenities - two pools, hot tub, grills, fire pit, etc. (https://www.spectrumsouthend.com/amenities.aspx)
-Photos - https://www.spectrumsouthend.com/photos.aspx
-Spectrum South End is located right next to Sycamore Brewery, tons of bars, restaurants & shopping in walking distance
-The light rail is directly behind the building - easy to get to Uptown & other parts of the city quickly/cheaply
-Publix super-market located right behind the building
Contact leasing office (https://www.spectrumsouthend.com/contact-us.aspx) during business hours for a tour. Happy to show you the Apt after I get home from work (after 6pm) or on weekends when available.
*Serious inquiries only please - as mentioned you will be renting directly from the building, they do background & credit checks*