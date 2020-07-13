All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like Spectrum South End.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:48 PM

Spectrum South End

Open Now until 6pm
2225 Hawkins St · (704) 207-0295
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2225 Hawkins St, Charlotte, NC 28203
Brookhill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 149 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,246

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 554 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 174 · Avail. Oct 12

$1,193

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 142 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,238

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 114 · Avail. now

$1,284

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 802 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 320 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,933

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1174 sqft

Unit 154 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,948

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1112 sqft

Unit 369 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,955

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1269 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spectrum South End.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
online portal
trash valet
bbq/grill
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
game room
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
shuffle board
Spectrum South End Apartments is a vibrant, unique, and forward-thinking design that offers an elevated urban apartment living experience in Charlotte, NC. Discover the unexpected amenities and one-of-a-kind details at South End's most prestigious apartment community. With the fascinating fusion of its industrial heritage and cutting-edge design, South End is an epicenter of culture and creativity. Live in a walkable neighborhood near hip restaurants, art galleries, quirky boutiques, Sycamore Brewery, and the largest pet park in the area. Heading Uptown? Hop on the LYNX Light Rail and you will be 10 minutes to employment hubs and sport events.
Whether you are looking for a studio, one, or two bedroom home, Spectrum South End has stylish apartments that offer distinctive floor plans, high-end finishes, and plenty of natural light. You will love the chef-inspired kitchen that features stainless steel appliances, natural granite countertops, wood-style plank flooring, and full-size was

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100-$400
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Valet trash: $25/month; Pest control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $15
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spectrum South End have any available units?
Spectrum South End has 15 units available starting at $1,193 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Spectrum South End have?
Some of Spectrum South End's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spectrum South End currently offering any rent specials?
Spectrum South End is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Spectrum South End pet-friendly?
Yes, Spectrum South End is pet friendly.
Does Spectrum South End offer parking?
Yes, Spectrum South End offers parking.
Does Spectrum South End have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Spectrum South End offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Spectrum South End have a pool?
Yes, Spectrum South End has a pool.
Does Spectrum South End have accessible units?
No, Spectrum South End does not have accessible units.
Does Spectrum South End have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spectrum South End has units with dishwashers.
