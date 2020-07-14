Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry e-payments online portal package receiving

Located minutes away from I-85, Uptown Charlotte, UNCC, Charlotte Speedy Way, a variety of restaurants, shopping centers, and public transportation (Blue Line), Silverstone Apartments is in a perfect location to call home sweet home! Silverstone is a pet-friendly community with professional trilingual staff (English, Portuguese, Spanish) and 24/7 maintenance available! Our property is also equipped with an on-site laundry facility that was recently renovated. In addition, families enjoy the use of the playground located in the center of the property. With many resident events held throughout the year, you will enjoy meeting your neighbors and becoming apart of the Silverstone community. Come visit us! We look forward to meeting you!