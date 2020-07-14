All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like
Silverstone.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
Silverstone
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Silverstone

1305 Hunter Oak Ln · (828) 759-5654
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Hidden Valley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1305 Hunter Oak Ln, Charlotte, NC 28213
Hidden Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1300-07 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Silverstone.

Amenities

24hr laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Located minutes away from I-85, Uptown Charlotte, UNCC, Charlotte Speedy Way, a variety of restaurants, shopping centers, and public transportation (Blue Line), Silverstone Apartments is in a perfect location to call home sweet home! Silverstone is a pet-friendly community with professional trilingual staff (English, Portuguese, Spanish) and 24/7 maintenance available! Our property is also equipped with an on-site laundry facility that was recently renovated. In addition, families enjoy the use of the playground located in the center of the property. With many resident events held throughout the year, you will enjoy meeting your neighbors and becoming apart of the Silverstone community. Come visit us! We look forward to meeting you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Move-in Fees: Non-refeundable fee ( $300.00 or $600.00 Based of credit)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
restrictions: No vicious breed
Parking Details: First come / first serves.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Silverstone have any available units?
Silverstone has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Silverstone have?
Some of Silverstone's amenities include 24hr laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Silverstone currently offering any rent specials?
Silverstone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Silverstone pet-friendly?
Yes, Silverstone is pet friendly.
Does Silverstone offer parking?
Yes, Silverstone offers parking.
Does Silverstone have units with washers and dryers?
No, Silverstone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Silverstone have a pool?
No, Silverstone does not have a pool.
Does Silverstone have accessible units?
No, Silverstone does not have accessible units.
Does Silverstone have units with dishwashers?
No, Silverstone does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28215
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr
Charlotte, NC 28209
Alpha Mill
220 Alpha Mill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28206
Alexan Optimist Park
1009 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 BedroomsCharlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly PlacesCharlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast ForestUniversity City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowneHidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith UniversityUniversity of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of CharlotteJohnson & Wales University-Charlotte