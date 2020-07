Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments guest parking playground

Rosecroft Apartments is a 60 unit community sitting on 3.7 acres centrally located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The property was built in 2003 with 9ft ceilings and modern floorplans of large 2 and 3 bedroom units, each with 2 full baths. Rosecroft is located across the street from the Charlotte Choice Charter School which is nestled in a large retail mix used space.