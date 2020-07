River Birch Apartments

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym parking pool sauna cats allowed dogs allowed garage on-site laundry pet friendly business center carport dog park

River Birch is the perfect place to enjoy all the many pleasures of an apartment home community in Charlotte, NC. Our intimate community is conveniently located near shopping, dining, entertainment and within minutes of Lake Wylie and Carowinds Amusement Park. Enjoy easy access to major freeways and centers of employment. River Birch is within minutes from the South Park Mall and Old Towne Village. Come home to River Birch today! Our garden community offers distinctive apartment homes featuring one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. Our spacious homes fully equipped with well-appointed contemporary kitchens with breakfast bar and pantry, private balconies and patios, gas fireplaces in select units, central air and heating, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings. With our stylish, yet simple design, you will experience a new high in apartment living at River Birch. Visit our photo gallery and see for yourself why River Birch apartment homes provide the ideal setting for a relaxed suburban lifestyle in one of the most dynamic regions of the South Charlotte area. Our pet-friendly community welcomes you, please visit today and experience all that River Birch apartment homes have to offer.