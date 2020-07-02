Pavilion at UC

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Only 2 pets per apartment maximum 60 pounds in total. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $100/month