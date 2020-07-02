All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Pavilion at UC

10425 Wheatside Dr · (704) 251-6721
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10425 Wheatside Dr, Charlotte, NC 28262
Harris - Houston

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10430U · Avail. Sep 19

$884

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 10430T · Avail. Jul 30

$884

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 01606G · Avail. Aug 17

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pavilion at UC.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
carpet
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
We are conveniently located in the University Area of Charlotte, NC. With our close proximity to UNC Charlotte, you will find that Pavilion at UC has the location you desire.Challenge yourself to an energizing workout in the fitness center. Go for a swim and lounge in the sun on the pool deck. Enjoy an afternoon picnic. Watch your kids have fun on the playground.Rest assured knowing that Pavilion at UC is professionally managed by Hawthorne Residential Partners. Come Live the Difference today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Only 2 pets per apartment maximum 60 pounds in total. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pavilion at UC have any available units?
Pavilion at UC has 3 units available starting at $884 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Pavilion at UC have?
Some of Pavilion at UC's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pavilion at UC currently offering any rent specials?
Pavilion at UC is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pavilion at UC pet-friendly?
Yes, Pavilion at UC is pet friendly.
Does Pavilion at UC offer parking?
Yes, Pavilion at UC offers parking.
Does Pavilion at UC have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pavilion at UC does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pavilion at UC have a pool?
Yes, Pavilion at UC has a pool.
Does Pavilion at UC have accessible units?
No, Pavilion at UC does not have accessible units.
Does Pavilion at UC have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pavilion at UC has units with dishwashers.
