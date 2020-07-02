Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup carpet microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage package receiving 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access

We are conveniently located in the University Area of Charlotte, NC. With our close proximity to UNC Charlotte, you will find that Pavilion at UC has the location you desire.Challenge yourself to an energizing workout in the fitness center. Go for a swim and lounge in the sun on the pool deck. Enjoy an afternoon picnic. Watch your kids have fun on the playground.Rest assured knowing that Pavilion at UC is professionally managed by Hawthorne Residential Partners. Come Live the Difference today!