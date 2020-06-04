Amenities
Our charming apartment community is nestled in a superb location just off of Highway 74 and across the street from Independence Square. We are just minutes from Uptown Charlotte! With nine different 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans to choose from, Park 2300 has an apartment to suit your needs. All of our apartments boast washer & dryer connections, open floor plans, walk-in closets, and balconies with additional storage space. In addition, our apartment homes feature modern fully-equipped kitchens, cozy fireplaces, and separate dining areas. Apartment upgrades featuring white appliances and white cabinetry are also available. Our resort-style amenity package includes two swimming pools with Wi-Fi, coffee bar, fitness center, cyber cafe with high speed internet access, and BBQ grills.