Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated ceiling fan ice maker oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park 24hr gym playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access package receiving cats allowed accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry car wash area cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal

Our charming apartment community is nestled in a superb location just off of Highway 74 and across the street from Independence Square. We are just minutes from Uptown Charlotte! With nine different 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans to choose from, Park 2300 has an apartment to suit your needs. All of our apartments boast washer & dryer connections, open floor plans, walk-in closets, and balconies with additional storage space. In addition, our apartment homes feature modern fully-equipped kitchens, cozy fireplaces, and separate dining areas. Apartment upgrades featuring white appliances and white cabinetry are also available. Our resort-style amenity package includes two swimming pools with Wi-Fi, coffee bar, fitness center, cyber cafe with high speed internet access, and BBQ grills.