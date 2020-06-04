All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 PM

Park 2300

Open Now until 6pm
2300 Village Lake Dr · (704) 312-7546
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2300 Village Lake Dr, Charlotte, NC 28212
East Forest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 306-204 · Avail. Sep 3

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 315-106 · Avail. Aug 28

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 318-104 · Avail. Aug 1

$935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 330-201 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 866 sqft

Unit 307-306 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,147

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 923 sqft

Unit 519-705 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,186

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park 2300.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
ceiling fan
ice maker
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
car wash area
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Our charming apartment community is nestled in a superb location just off of Highway 74 and across the street from Independence Square. We are just minutes from Uptown Charlotte! With nine different 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans to choose from, Park 2300 has an apartment to suit your needs. All of our apartments boast washer & dryer connections, open floor plans, walk-in closets, and balconies with additional storage space. In addition, our apartment homes feature modern fully-equipped kitchens, cozy fireplaces, and separate dining areas. Apartment upgrades featuring white appliances and white cabinetry are also available. Our resort-style amenity package includes two swimming pools with Wi-Fi, coffee bar, fitness center, cyber cafe with high speed internet access, and BBQ grills.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 11 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $100 Up to one month's rent.
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet and $450 for 2 pets One time Fee (non-refundable).
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet.
restrictions: Max weight 65 lb each. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Parking available in front of apartments.
Storage Details: N/A

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park 2300 have any available units?
Park 2300 has 12 units available starting at $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Park 2300 have?
Some of Park 2300's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park 2300 currently offering any rent specials?
Park 2300 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park 2300 pet-friendly?
Yes, Park 2300 is pet friendly.
Does Park 2300 offer parking?
Yes, Park 2300 offers parking.
Does Park 2300 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park 2300 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park 2300 have a pool?
Yes, Park 2300 has a pool.
Does Park 2300 have accessible units?
Yes, Park 2300 has accessible units.
Does Park 2300 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park 2300 has units with dishwashers.
