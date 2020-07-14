Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access online portal valet service trash valet

Culture, creativity and culinary experiences define Plaza Midwood as a destination location in Charlotte, NC. The apartments at Midwood Station take it one step further by offering distinctive finishes like state-of-the-art appliances and modern two-toned cabinets to create a space unlike any other. Inspired by the unique personality of the surrounding neighborhood, Midwood Station offerings gathering places like a fire pit courtyard where you can entertain or unwind. Just a stone's throw from Uptown Charlotte and located seconds from Plaza Midwood's watering holes, dining establishments and famous breweries such as Resident Culture Brewery, Midwood Station is in a prime location to make great memories without much more effort than a short walk. We are excited to offer a variety of Signature Services to each and every resident to make living at Midwood Station as enjoyable as possible. We strive to create exceptional experiences, starting the very first day with our Move-In ...