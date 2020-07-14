All apartments in Charlotte
Midwood Station
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:31 AM

Midwood Station

2013 Central Avenue · (317) 790-2381
Rent Special
Studios starting at $1,110 and $500 off first month's rent.
Location

2013 Central Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1408 · Avail. now

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 558 sqft

Unit 1212 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 558 sqft

Unit 2101 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,227

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 561 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1217 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1204 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Midwood Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
online portal
valet service
trash valet
Culture, creativity and culinary experiences define Plaza Midwood as a destination location in Charlotte, NC. The apartments at Midwood Station take it one step further by offering distinctive finishes like state-of-the-art appliances and modern two-toned cabinets to create a space unlike any other. Inspired by the unique personality of the surrounding neighborhood, Midwood Station offerings gathering places like a fire pit courtyard where you can entertain or unwind. Just a stone's throw from Uptown Charlotte and located seconds from Plaza Midwood's watering holes, dining establishments and famous breweries such as Resident Culture Brewery, Midwood Station is in a prime location to make great memories without much more effort than a short walk. We are excited to offer a variety of Signature Services to each and every resident to make living at Midwood Station as enjoyable as possible. We strive to create exceptional experiences, starting the very first day with our Move-In ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $0 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Midwood Station have any available units?
Midwood Station has 8 units available starting at $1,110 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Midwood Station have?
Some of Midwood Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Midwood Station currently offering any rent specials?
Midwood Station is offering the following rent specials: Studios starting at $1,110 and $500 off first month's rent.
Is Midwood Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Midwood Station is pet friendly.
Does Midwood Station offer parking?
Yes, Midwood Station offers parking.
Does Midwood Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Midwood Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Midwood Station have a pool?
Yes, Midwood Station has a pool.
Does Midwood Station have accessible units?
No, Midwood Station does not have accessible units.
Does Midwood Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Midwood Station has units with dishwashers.
