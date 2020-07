Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave walk in closets stainless steel in unit laundry bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center car wash area cc payments clubhouse e-payments internet access online portal package receiving playground tennis court

Legacy Arboretum’s impressive open concept floor plans offer scenic wooded views to enjoy from your bay windows and patio or balcony. Our apartments have been thoughtfully designed with fireplaces, garden soaking tubs, walk-in closets and more. Whether you are looking for award winning schools, a coveted location or a pet-friendly community with beautiful homes and popular amenities, Legacy Arboretum Apartments meets everything on your checklist – contact us today to schedule your tour!