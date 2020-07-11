Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room car charging clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym playground pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed garage parking 24hr maintenance business center coffee bar courtyard fire pit game room guest suite internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving trash valet yoga

On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details. Welcome home to the comfort and convenience of Lantower Waverly. We offer spacious floor plans for 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes that are equipped with only top of the line apartment amenities that will make you feel at home. Our community amenities include a 24-hour gym, resort-style saltwater pool with sundeck, and many others. We also have walkability to Waverly's shops and restaurants, including Whole Foods. Come see our community and find out what Lantower Waverly has to offer.