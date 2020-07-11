All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

Lantower Waverly

6101 Ardrey Kell Road · (704) 312-7705
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6101 Ardrey Kell Road, Charlotte, NC 28277
Providence Country Club

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10205 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,106

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 747 sqft

Unit 10111 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,116

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 747 sqft

Unit 10103 · Avail. now

$1,119

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 747 sqft

See 17+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3111 · Avail. now

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 11108 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,511

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 11116 · Avail. now

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lantower Waverly.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
car charging
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
business center
coffee bar
courtyard
fire pit
game room
guest suite
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
yoga
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details. Welcome home to the comfort and convenience of Lantower Waverly. We offer spacious floor plans for 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes that are equipped with only top of the line apartment amenities that will make you feel at home. Our community amenities include a 24-hour gym, resort-style saltwater pool with sundeck, and many others. We also have walkability to Waverly's shops and restaurants, including Whole Foods. Come see our community and find out what Lantower Waverly has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash $25/month, Pest Control $5/month, Environmental fee $3/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 for 1 pet, $450 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 75lbs
Parking Details: Attached garage, Detached garage $150-$175/month, Open lot. Surface lot. Open Parking. Private Small Detached Garage - $100. Private Large Detached Garage - $125. Other: $100/month. Open Parking. Private Small Detached Garage - $100. Private Large Detached Garage - $125.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lantower Waverly have any available units?
Lantower Waverly has 37 units available starting at $1,106 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Lantower Waverly have?
Some of Lantower Waverly's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lantower Waverly currently offering any rent specials?
Lantower Waverly is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lantower Waverly pet-friendly?
Yes, Lantower Waverly is pet friendly.
Does Lantower Waverly offer parking?
Yes, Lantower Waverly offers parking.
Does Lantower Waverly have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lantower Waverly offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lantower Waverly have a pool?
Yes, Lantower Waverly has a pool.
Does Lantower Waverly have accessible units?
No, Lantower Waverly does not have accessible units.
Does Lantower Waverly have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lantower Waverly has units with dishwashers.

