Lantower Waverly.

Lease Length: 6-18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash $25/month, Pest Control $5/month, Environmental fee $3/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 for 1 pet, $450 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 75lbs
Parking Details: Attached garage, Detached garage $150-$175/month, Open lot. Surface lot. Open Parking. Private Small Detached Garage - $100. Private Large Detached Garage - $125. Other: $100/month. Open Parking. Private Small Detached Garage - $100. Private Large Detached Garage - $125.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.