Lantower Garrison Park

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard dog park gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage guest suite internet access yoga cats allowed bbq/grill e-payments smoke-free community valet service

On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details. Garrison Park introduces community living at its finest. A relaxed and inviting atmosphere that truly feels like home. The answer for those who share a passion for balanced, casual living rooted in modern luxury and encompassing natural life. With spacious studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments, this modern meets-traditional community offers a home that will satisfy all of your wants and needs. Carriage homes are also available and include attached garages for ultimate convenience. Nestled in Charlotte's abundant greenery, Garrison Park offers a sophisticated tempo that stylishly keeps pace with the energy of its surrounding urban landscape. Situated less than one mile from both I-485 and I-85, the drive to University Research Park, Innovation Park, Concord Mills ...