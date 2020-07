Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse coffee bar courtyard e-payments fire pit internet access internet cafe online portal package receiving

Hudson Montford offers gorgeous Newly Renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Charlotte, North Carolina. Just minutes away from I-77, I-485 and Uptown, you will find shopping, fine dining and local entertainment right outside your front door. Conveniently located in Charlotte's distinguished SouthPark neighborhood, Hudson Montford has everything you need to meet your exquisite lifestyle.