Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse on-site laundry pool internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Live in the midst of excitement without having to sacrifice comfort at Galleria Village. Our beautiful community is situated near Matthews, in one of Charlotte's most sought after neighborhoods, offering easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Galleria Village is part of the Southeast Learning Center of Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District and zoned for A+ schools including Matthews Elementary, Crestdale Middle and Butler High. With a location like this, you will wonder why you've ever lived anywhere else. Galleria Village offers up much more than an incredible location. Our community boasts an executive business center with high-speed internet and WiFi, a sparkling swimming pool, and a great location are among the enriching amenities at your convenience. Thought and care has been put into every living space. Our ...