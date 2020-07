Crest at Greylyn.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse courtyard dog park gym green community parking playground pool bbq/grill garage trash valet yoga bike storage hot tub internet access internet cafe

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Our Bronze LEED Certified community is unparalleled when it comes to comfort and convenience. Our stunning chef inspired kitchens are outfitted with dark maple cabinets, clean steel appliances and islands. Extras like 9-12 foot ceilings, casement windows, wood-inspired plank flooring and full pantries make a difference. Amenities include entertainment lounge, fitness center, yoga room, dog park, outdoor kitchen, and large pool.