Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible car wash area clubhouse fire pit gym pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center coffee bar conference room courtyard hot tub internet cafe lobby media room package receiving

Take your living to new heights at CityPark View South. Located in the heart of the historic Charlotte Coliseum district that employs Belk, Vanguard, Sealed Air, AT&T Corp, Walmart Corp, Lash Group and several other major IT corporations and businesses. Our 170 acre apartment community provides you with a mixed-use living atmosphere with a trendy, urban vibe. Enjoy our unique neighborhood with unlimited access to the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Parks waiting for your adventure, Golfing and so much more! CityPark View South offers the most central area in Charlotte just minutes from Uptown Charlotte, South Park, South End and the Town of Ayrsley.



An ideal location isn’t the only thing you will love about our haven. We also offer uniquely designed one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes with designer finishes and resort-style amenities. Each home provides you with up to 1,312 square feet for optimized living space with gourmet-style k