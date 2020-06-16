All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

CityPark View South

1710 Piedmont Hills Pl · (704) 251-6937
Location

1710 Piedmont Hills Pl, Charlotte, NC 28217
Eagle Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10207 · Avail. now

$1,202

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 766 sqft

Unit 13113 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 766 sqft

Unit 11307 · Avail. now

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 766 sqft

See 16+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12201 · Avail. now

$1,351

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 11212 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,367

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 11101 · Avail. now

$1,388

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from CityPark View South.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
car wash area
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
hot tub
internet cafe
lobby
media room
package receiving
Take your living to new heights at CityPark View South. Located in the heart of the historic Charlotte Coliseum district that employs Belk, Vanguard, Sealed Air, AT&T Corp, Walmart Corp, Lash Group and several other major IT corporations and businesses. Our 170 acre apartment community provides you with a mixed-use living atmosphere with a trendy, urban vibe. Enjoy our unique neighborhood with unlimited access to the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Parks waiting for your adventure, Golfing and so much more! CityPark View South offers the most central area in Charlotte just minutes from Uptown Charlotte, South Park, South End and the Town of Ayrsley.

An ideal location isn’t the only thing you will love about our haven. We also offer uniquely designed one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes with designer finishes and resort-style amenities. Each home provides you with up to 1,312 square feet for optimized living space with gourmet-style k

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $500 minimum up to 2 months refundable deposit (based on credit) and/or $100 LeaseTerm Solution
Move-in Fees: $200 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: 70 lb weight limit.
Storage Details: Optional storage for lease; small and large size

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does CityPark View South have any available units?
CityPark View South has 26 units available starting at $1,202 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does CityPark View South have?
Some of CityPark View South's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is CityPark View South currently offering any rent specials?
CityPark View South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is CityPark View South pet-friendly?
Yes, CityPark View South is pet friendly.
Does CityPark View South offer parking?
Yes, CityPark View South offers parking.
Does CityPark View South have units with washers and dryers?
No, CityPark View South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does CityPark View South have a pool?
Yes, CityPark View South has a pool.
Does CityPark View South have accessible units?
Yes, CityPark View South has accessible units.
Does CityPark View South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, CityPark View South has units with dishwashers.
