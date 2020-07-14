Camden Touchstone

Lease Length: 5-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60
Move-in Fees: $250
Additional: Cable and Internet $91, Valet Living (trash pickup) $32, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $20 per month, per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; Weight limit: 100 lbs combined. Call us with any pet-related questions!
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned: $25/month. Reserved parking spots available for $25/spot/month. All other parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis for up to two cars per apartment home.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage