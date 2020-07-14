All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:29 AM

Camden Touchstone

9200 Westbury Woods Dr · (208) 215-7904
Location

9200 Westbury Woods Dr, Charlotte, NC 28277
Touchstone Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit H · Avail. Jul 17

$1,059

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit J · Avail. Jul 31

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1012 sqft

Unit B · Avail. Sep 25

$1,159

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1012 sqft

Unit G · Avail. Jul 24

$1,159

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1012 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit H · Avail. Aug 21

$1,339

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1163 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Touchstone.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
dog park
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
online portal
tennis court
valet service
parking
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
smoke-free community
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Touchstone's unique finishes & resort-style amenities are designed to provide you with an escape from daily stresses. Step into one of our open-concept one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with walnut-plank flooring, large patios/decks, cozy fireplaces, full-size washers and dryers, valet living, a money-saving cable and high-speed internet package and more. Our amenities provide you plenty of places to unwind such as the outdoor social space with BBQ grills and a resort-style saltwater swimming pool. In the mood to break a sweat? Visit our 24-hour fitness center and two lighted tennis courts. Our pet-friendly community also provides an onsite dog park and access to beautifully manicured trails for long walks nearby. Located in South Charlotte, the neighboring Ballantyne, and Pineville areas have ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60
Move-in Fees: $250
Additional: Cable and Internet $91, Valet Living (trash pickup) $32, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $20 per month, per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; Weight limit: 100 lbs combined. Call us with any pet-related questions!
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned: $25/month. Reserved parking spots available for $25/spot/month. All other parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis for up to two cars per apartment home.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Touchstone have any available units?
Camden Touchstone has 7 units available starting at $1,059 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Touchstone have?
Some of Camden Touchstone's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Touchstone currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Touchstone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Touchstone pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Touchstone is pet friendly.
Does Camden Touchstone offer parking?
Yes, Camden Touchstone offers parking.
Does Camden Touchstone have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Touchstone offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Touchstone have a pool?
Yes, Camden Touchstone has a pool.
Does Camden Touchstone have accessible units?
No, Camden Touchstone does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Touchstone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Touchstone has units with dishwashers.
