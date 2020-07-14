Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area dog park 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access online portal tennis court valet service parking cc payments e-payments hot tub smoke-free community trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Touchstone's unique finishes & resort-style amenities are designed to provide you with an escape from daily stresses. Step into one of our open-concept one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with walnut-plank flooring, large patios/decks, cozy fireplaces, full-size washers and dryers, valet living, a money-saving cable and high-speed internet package and more. Our amenities provide you plenty of places to unwind such as the outdoor social space with BBQ grills and a resort-style saltwater swimming pool. In the mood to break a sweat? Visit our 24-hour fitness center and two lighted tennis courts. Our pet-friendly community also provides an onsite dog park and access to beautifully manicured trails for long walks nearby. Located in South Charlotte, the neighboring Ballantyne, and Pineville areas have ...