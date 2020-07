Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access media room online portal business center e-payments trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Here's your chance to call the coveted Ballantyne area home! Camden Stonecrest offers one, two and three bedroom apartment homes complete with stainless steel appliances, walnut plank floors, 9-foot ceilings framed with crown molding, in-home washers and dryers and more. Live everyday resort-style in the 24-hour fitness center, outdoor picnic area with gazebo overlooking a catch-and-release pond, saltwater pool with cabanas, onsite car care center, an included cable and internet package and more. Pet perks include the onsite, gated Bark Park with agility equipment and a washing station. Besides Ballantyne hot spots nearby, Camden Stonecrest also falls in the prestigious Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District. Camden Stonecrest is a non-smoking community. Come home today and experience all the perks that Camden ...