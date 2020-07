Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors cable included oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage yoga accessible garage hot tub internet access online portal

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Sitting in the heart of Historic South End, Camden Gallery is surrounded by a colorful art and food culture with upgraded apartment homes and amenities. Each studio, one and two bedroom apartment home features views of Uptown Charlotte and South End, walk-in closets, Chef-style kitchens with stainless steel appliances, washers and dryers included and more. Our community's unique amenities include a saltwater pool with outdoor social space, 24-hour fitness studio with a virtual trainer, yoga zone, and a private dog park onsite. Take comfort in knowing we are an environmentally friendly, smoke-free community with an on-site controlled access bike storage area and walking distance to the East/West Light Rail stations. It's easy to feel South End's signature creative vibes by visiting a multitude of art galleries, ...