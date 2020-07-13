Amenities
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Foxcroft's coveted SouthPark area location and spacious, upgraded floor plans cater to those not willing to compromise on style and comfort. Our one and two bedroom apartment homes and lofts include luxury features such as stainless steel appliances and washers and dryers in select homes, walk-in closets, hardwood-style flooring, fireplaces and more. Without leaving the non-smoking community you can exercise in the 24-hour fitness center, choose from two resort-style swimming pools, entertain friends in our picnic area with outdoor grills and treat your dog to play-time in our private, off-leash dog park. It's easy to explore Charlotte with Southend, Uptown, and Pineville just minutes away by car or public transit. Camden Foxcroft is also a non-smoking community. Don't compromise, call Camden Foxcroft home ...