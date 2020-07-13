All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:29 AM

Camden Foxcroft

4612 Simsbury Rd · (479) 306-6142
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4612 Simsbury Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226
Governor's Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit F · Avail. now

$969

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

Unit C · Avail. Jul 24

$989

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

Unit D · Avail. Aug 28

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. Jul 18

$1,239

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1153 sqft

Unit D · Avail. Oct 2

$1,239

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1153 sqft

Unit D · Avail. now

$1,239

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1153 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Foxcroft.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
online portal
tennis court
on-site laundry
business center
clubhouse
dog grooming area
e-payments
hot tub
playground
smoke-free community
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Foxcroft's coveted SouthPark area location and spacious, upgraded floor plans cater to those not willing to compromise on style and comfort. Our one and two bedroom apartment homes and lofts include luxury features such as stainless steel appliances and washers and dryers in select homes, walk-in closets, hardwood-style flooring, fireplaces and more. Without leaving the non-smoking community you can exercise in the 24-hour fitness center, choose from two resort-style swimming pools, entertain friends in our picnic area with outdoor grills and treat your dog to play-time in our private, off-leash dog park. It's easy to explore Charlotte with Southend, Uptown, and Pineville just minutes away by car or public transit. Camden Foxcroft is also a non-smoking community. Don't compromise, call Camden Foxcroft home ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60
Move-in Fees: $250
Additional: Cable and Internet $91, Valet Living (trash pickup) $32, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet (non refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $20 per month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; No weight limit. Call us with any pet-related questions!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Foxcroft have any available units?
Camden Foxcroft has 21 units available starting at $969 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Foxcroft have?
Some of Camden Foxcroft's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Foxcroft currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Foxcroft is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Foxcroft pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Foxcroft is pet friendly.
Does Camden Foxcroft offer parking?
Yes, Camden Foxcroft offers parking.
Does Camden Foxcroft have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Foxcroft offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Foxcroft have a pool?
Yes, Camden Foxcroft has a pool.
Does Camden Foxcroft have accessible units?
No, Camden Foxcroft does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Foxcroft have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Foxcroft has units with dishwashers.
