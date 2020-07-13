Amenities
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Experience the lively quietness of SouthPark apartment living at Camden Fairview! Located near Uptown Charlotte, check out our available one and two bed apartment homes. No matter which floor plan you choose, you'll get to enjoy stainless steel appliances, soft-close drawers, wood-burning fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, USB outlets and a full-size washer and dryer in your home. Get a great full-body workout in the 24-hour fitness center then head outside to the saltwater pool w/ outdoor cabanas, outdoor grilling and gaming space with ping pong & cornhole, and an entertaining cabana with a bar top, fridge and large TV. Let extra become an essential - residents get doorstep trash pick-up and access to the car care center, fenced-in dog park and more onsite. Camden Fairview is also transitioning to become to non-smoking ...