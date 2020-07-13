All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like Camden Fairview.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
Camden Fairview
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:26 PM

Camden Fairview

Open Now until 6pm
8738 Fairview Rd · (704) 207-0134
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Foxcroft
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8738 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226
Foxcroft

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3C · Avail. now

$1,129

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit 2C · Avail. Aug 21

$1,159

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit 2C · Avail. Jul 24

$1,159

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1C · Avail. Aug 14

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 2A · Avail. Aug 28

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

Unit 2B · Avail. Aug 7

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Fairview.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
cable included
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
online portal
cc payments
e-payments
smoke-free community
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Experience the lively quietness of SouthPark apartment living at Camden Fairview! Located near Uptown Charlotte, check out our available one and two bed apartment homes. No matter which floor plan you choose, you'll get to enjoy stainless steel appliances, soft-close drawers, wood-burning fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, USB outlets and a full-size washer and dryer in your home. Get a great full-body workout in the 24-hour fitness center then head outside to the saltwater pool w/ outdoor cabanas, outdoor grilling and gaming space with ping pong & cornhole, and an entertaining cabana with a bar top, fridge and large TV. Let extra become an essential - residents get doorstep trash pick-up and access to the car care center, fenced-in dog park and more onsite. Camden Fairview is also transitioning to become to non-smoking ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60
Move-in Fees: $250
Additional: Technology Package $91, Valet Living (trash pickup) $32, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 /month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; with no weight limit. Call us with any pet-related questions!
Storage Details: Storage: $35/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Fairview have any available units?
Camden Fairview has 9 units available starting at $1,129 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Fairview have?
Some of Camden Fairview's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Fairview currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Fairview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Fairview pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Fairview is pet friendly.
Does Camden Fairview offer parking?
Yes, Camden Fairview offers parking.
Does Camden Fairview have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Fairview offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Fairview have a pool?
Yes, Camden Fairview has a pool.
Does Camden Fairview have accessible units?
No, Camden Fairview does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Fairview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Fairview has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Camden Fairview?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Tindall Park
6900 Sharon Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
5115 Park Place
5115 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity