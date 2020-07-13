Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher cable included carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access online portal cc payments e-payments smoke-free community trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Experience the lively quietness of SouthPark apartment living at Camden Fairview! Located near Uptown Charlotte, check out our available one and two bed apartment homes. No matter which floor plan you choose, you'll get to enjoy stainless steel appliances, soft-close drawers, wood-burning fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, USB outlets and a full-size washer and dryer in your home. Get a great full-body workout in the 24-hour fitness center then head outside to the saltwater pool w/ outdoor cabanas, outdoor grilling and gaming space with ping pong & cornhole, and an entertaining cabana with a bar top, fridge and large TV. Let extra become an essential - residents get doorstep trash pick-up and access to the car care center, fenced-in dog park and more onsite. Camden Fairview is also transitioning to become to non-smoking ...