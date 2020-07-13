Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access online portal trash valet valet service cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pool pet friendly alarm system cc payments community garden conference room dog park e-payments fire pit hot tub internet cafe lobby smoke-free community

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Dilworth offers a living space with sophisticated style in Uptown Charlotte's historic Dilworth neighborhood. Our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes feature chef-style kitchens with stainless appliances and granite countertops, hardwood-style floors, patios and balconies, WiFi and cable package and full-size washers and dryers are included. Select units feature modern white shaker cabinets, white quartz countertops, gray subway tile backsplash and USB outlets. Take advantage of unique amenities that make it easy to maintain a balanced, healthy lifestyle such as the 24-hour fitness center, rooftop terrace, and sundeck with outdoor rain shower and outdoor grill space. Whether you want to experience the culture of Uptown Charlotte or take a stroll through Dilworth's naturally beautiful side, Camden ...