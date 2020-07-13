Camden Dilworth.

Lease Length: 5-16 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100
Move-in Fees: $300
Additional: Cable and Internet $92, Valet Living (trash pickup) $32, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: Up to two pets per apartment home
rent: $20 per month per pet
restrictions: Restricted breeds: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive. No weight limit. Call us with any pet-related questions!
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $10/month. We offer one parking space per lease holder in our parking garage for $10 per month. Additional reserved spaces are $40 per space, per month. We have additional parking for visitors in our parking garage on a first come, first served basis.