Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM

Camden Dilworth

Open Now until 6pm
1510 Scott Ave · (414) 386-5729
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1510 Scott Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 134 · Avail. now

$1,139

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 432 · Avail. now

$1,159

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 691 sqft

Unit 118 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,269

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 327 · Avail. now

$1,439

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 963 sqft

Unit 127 · Avail. now

$1,509

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 963 sqft

Unit 109 · Avail. now

$1,629

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Dilworth.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
online portal
trash valet
valet service
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pool
pet friendly
alarm system
cc payments
community garden
conference room
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
hot tub
internet cafe
lobby
smoke-free community
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Dilworth offers a living space with sophisticated style in Uptown Charlotte's historic Dilworth neighborhood. Our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes feature chef-style kitchens with stainless appliances and granite countertops, hardwood-style floors, patios and balconies, WiFi and cable package and full-size washers and dryers are included. Select units feature modern white shaker cabinets, white quartz countertops, gray subway tile backsplash and USB outlets. Take advantage of unique amenities that make it easy to maintain a balanced, healthy lifestyle such as the 24-hour fitness center, rooftop terrace, and sundeck with outdoor rain shower and outdoor grill space. Whether you want to experience the culture of Uptown Charlotte or take a stroll through Dilworth's naturally beautiful side, Camden ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100
Move-in Fees: $300
Additional: Cable and Internet $92, Valet Living (trash pickup) $32, Renters Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: Up to two pets per apartment home
rent: $20 per month per pet
restrictions: Restricted breeds: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive. No weight limit. Call us with any pet-related questions!
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $10/month. We offer one parking space per lease holder in our parking garage for $10 per month. Additional reserved spaces are $40 per space, per month. We have additional parking for visitors in our parking garage on a first come, first served basis.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Camden Dilworth have any available units?
Camden Dilworth has 13 units available starting at $1,139 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Dilworth have?
Some of Camden Dilworth's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Dilworth currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Dilworth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Dilworth pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Dilworth is pet friendly.
Does Camden Dilworth offer parking?
Yes, Camden Dilworth offers parking.
Does Camden Dilworth have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Dilworth offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Dilworth have a pool?
Yes, Camden Dilworth has a pool.
Does Camden Dilworth have accessible units?
Yes, Camden Dilworth has accessible units.
Does Camden Dilworth have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Dilworth has units with dishwashers.

