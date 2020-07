Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel carpet extra storage microwave oven range Property Amenities courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access online portal cats allowed bike storage business center cc payments clubhouse e-payments game room hot tub internet cafe pool table smoke-free community trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Surrounded by the popular Uptown Charlotte area, Camden Cotton Mills stands apart with modern, luxurious finishes inside and outside with historical architecture influenced by the famed Charlotte Cotton Mills. Inside our studio, one, and two bedroom open concept apartment homes, we provide sophisticated upgrades such as skyline views from floor-to-ceiling windows, gourmet kitchens with stainless appliances, industrial finishes, designer pendant and track lighting, full-size washers and dryers and more. Resort-inspired amenities include the 24-hour fitness center, rooftop terrace with salt water pool and grilling stations, dry cleaning drop-off service and community workspace. Located in the heart of Uptown Charlotte, you can experience the neighborhood's distinct culture just minutes outside of your front door.