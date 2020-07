Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage package receiving tennis court trash valet 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill coffee bar green community lobby online portal playground

Our office is only open for self-guided and virtual tours beginning 5/18/2020. Please schedule your tour today. Highly anticipated Berkeley Place Apartment Homes for rent in Charlotte, NC. Our newly updated 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments feature in-home washers & dryers, new kitchens with Stainless Steel appliances, brushed nickel fixtures and quartz counter-tops. From fireplaces to custom built-in shelving, you'll be convinced to kick back and relax at the end of a long day. Whether you're looking for a home close to work or a place to escape the workday, you'll find the perfect balance at Berkeley Place. Located in the vibrant University area of Charlotte, Berkeley Place is just a short distance from Charlotte Center City and within easy reach of Concord Mills Mall and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Residents will enjoy quick access to I-85, I-77, and I-485, connecting you with everything Charlotte, NC has to offer.