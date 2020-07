Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel hardwood floors ice maker oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard internet cafe dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving yoga car charging conference room dog grooming area e-payments shuffle board

Bainbridge Research Park is a unique apartment community designed to offer the kind of intangibles and comforts that inspire residents to live their most fulfilling lives. Whether it's the high-end materials and finishes in each apartment, common spaces built around today's needs or the lush green spaces outside, our view is that the ultimate luxury is the strength of community and that possibilities are unlimited when you have a sense of connectivity.