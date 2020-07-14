Ashley Square at SouthPark

Lease Length: 6-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200-$400
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $199
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Rottweiler
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Garage.