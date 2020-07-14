All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 PM

Ashley Square at SouthPark

4845 Ashley Park Ln · (704) 741-0565
Location

4845 Ashley Park Ln, Charlotte, NC 28210
Foxcroft

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ashley Square at SouthPark.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
internet cafe
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bike storage
internet access
media room
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
on-site laundry
pet friendly
clubhouse
package receiving
Welcome home to Ashley Square at South Park, located in one of the most prestigious and desirable neighborhoods of Charlotte. SouthPark is a symphony of upscale living, encompassing elite shops, cafes and entertainment, making it convenient for work and play. It’s all here at Ashley Square at SouthPark, offering attractive apartment homes nestled within our uniquely designed building, which surrounds an amazing courtyard and offers state-of-the-art features & amenities. We know you’ll just love calling Ashley Square at South Park home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200-$400
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $199
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Rottweiler
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ashley Square at SouthPark have any available units?
Ashley Square at SouthPark doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Ashley Square at SouthPark have?
Some of Ashley Square at SouthPark's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ashley Square at SouthPark currently offering any rent specials?
Ashley Square at SouthPark is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ashley Square at SouthPark pet-friendly?
Yes, Ashley Square at SouthPark is pet friendly.
Does Ashley Square at SouthPark offer parking?
Yes, Ashley Square at SouthPark offers parking.
Does Ashley Square at SouthPark have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ashley Square at SouthPark offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ashley Square at SouthPark have a pool?
Yes, Ashley Square at SouthPark has a pool.
Does Ashley Square at SouthPark have accessible units?
No, Ashley Square at SouthPark does not have accessible units.
Does Ashley Square at SouthPark have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ashley Square at SouthPark has units with dishwashers.
