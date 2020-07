Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage internet access lobby yoga cats allowed parking car charging dog grooming area e-payments game room package receiving

An apartment is only as good as the life it allows you to lead-and we want you to live a great one. Arlo has a fantastic location in FreeMoreWest, just outside Uptown Charlotte and close to Bank of America Stadium. Plus, you're pretty close to NoDa, South End, Dilworth and the rest of the city. We've got the things you need, the things you want and the things you didn't even know you wanted. And all you have to bring is you-well, and you'll probably want your stuff, too. An apartment at Arlo probably won't change your life completely, but it'll make coming home a lot nicer.