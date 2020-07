Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center car wash area clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym pool bbq/grill package receiving dogs allowed pet friendly dog grooming area

Built with a soul of a farmhouse, Alta Croft Apartments offers top-of-the-line suburban living in North Charlotte. We are excited to announce the opening of this brand-new luxury community beginning February 2020. Thoughtful modern farmhouse design and impeccable detail fill each spacious one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartment home. Alta Croft is conveniently located with easy access to uptown Charlotte, UNC Charlotte, Huntersville and Lake Norman, by way of I-77 and I-85 and I-485. Alta Croft is your space to enjoy contemporary and sophisticated southern living.Want to learn what is so special about Alta Croft? Alta Croft was built to reflect its suburban-yet-sophisticated roots. Natural elements like lush greens and foliage patterns create an inviting sense of place. The remarkable amenities are designed to make your life easy, breezy and comfortable. Featuring an extensive resort inspired pool deck with a huge outdoor brick fireplace, it will be the perfect spot to r