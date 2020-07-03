All apartments in Charlotte
Alexander Village

9224 Graham Ridge Drive · (704) 251-6633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$750 off first months rent on all 2 bedrooms for a move in by 6/20/2020; $500 off first months rent on all 2 bedrooms for a move in by 7/20/2020; 1 month free on all 1 bedrooms for a move in by 6/20/2020; 1/2 off first months rent on all 1 bedrooms for a move in by 7/20/2020
Location

9224 Graham Ridge Drive, Charlotte, NC 28262

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8-204 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,069

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 781 sqft

Unit 4-203 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,069

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 781 sqft

Unit 9-106 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,109

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 781 sqft

See 16+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-202 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,357

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

Unit 11-201 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,357

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

Unit 8-208 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,357

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

See 11+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10-307 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1399 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alexander Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bike storage
garage
internet access
cc payments
game room
hot tub
Luxury Apartments in Charlotte, NC

Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Charlotte, NC. Alexander Village provides its residents a wide selection of pet-friendly one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. Alexander Village in University Research Park offers spacious living close to excellent area employers and great retail such as IBM, Convergys Corporation, Valspar Corporation, Concord Mills, Starbucks, Trader Joe's and Hickory Tavern. Located in University Research Park, Charlotte, with easy access to Highway 85 and Highway 485, Alexander Village is just minutes away from University of North Carolina at Charlotte, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that Charlotte has to offer. (+more)

With everything you need close by, you'll have the extra time to enjoy all the amenities that Alexander Village has to offer, including a resort-style saltwater pool with aqua sundeck, outdoor kitchen and fireplace, elite health club with

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (1 pet), $400 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight Limit: 85 lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot: included in lease, Detached garage: $125/month.
Storage Details: Storage units: $35/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alexander Village have any available units?
Alexander Village has 34 units available starting at $1,069 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does Alexander Village have?
Some of Alexander Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alexander Village currently offering any rent specials?
Alexander Village is offering the following rent specials: $750 off first months rent on all 2 bedrooms for a move in by 6/20/2020; $500 off first months rent on all 2 bedrooms for a move in by 7/20/2020; 1 month free on all 1 bedrooms for a move in by 6/20/2020; 1/2 off first months rent on all 1 bedrooms for a move in by 7/20/2020
Is Alexander Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Alexander Village is pet friendly.
Does Alexander Village offer parking?
Yes, Alexander Village offers parking.
Does Alexander Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Alexander Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Alexander Village have a pool?
Yes, Alexander Village has a pool.
Does Alexander Village have accessible units?
No, Alexander Village does not have accessible units.
Does Alexander Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alexander Village has units with dishwashers.
