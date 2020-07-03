Amenities
Luxury Apartments in Charlotte, NC
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Charlotte, NC. Alexander Village provides its residents a wide selection of pet-friendly one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. Alexander Village in University Research Park offers spacious living close to excellent area employers and great retail such as IBM, Convergys Corporation, Valspar Corporation, Concord Mills, Starbucks, Trader Joe's and Hickory Tavern. Located in University Research Park, Charlotte, with easy access to Highway 85 and Highway 485, Alexander Village is just minutes away from University of North Carolina at Charlotte, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that Charlotte has to offer. (+more)
With everything you need close by, you'll have the extra time to enjoy all the amenities that Alexander Village has to offer, including a resort-style saltwater pool with aqua sundeck, outdoor kitchen and fireplace, elite health club with