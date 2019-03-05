Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9th Street
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:36 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9th Street
406 W 9th St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Fourth Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
406 W 9th St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Fourth Ward
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Test
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9th Street have any available units?
9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 9th Street offers parking.
Does 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9th Street have a pool?
No, 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way
Charlotte, NC 28213
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Lennox SouthPark
4905 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Vyne On Central
3214 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Encore SouthPark
6205 Morrison Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28211
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street
Charlotte, NC 28269
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte