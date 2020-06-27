All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 16 2019 at 2:07 PM

9932 Warwickshire Lane

9932 Warwickshire Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9932 Warwickshire Lane, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Plantation

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the large floor plan to the extra yard space outside making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9932 Warwickshire Lane have any available units?
9932 Warwickshire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 9932 Warwickshire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9932 Warwickshire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9932 Warwickshire Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9932 Warwickshire Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9932 Warwickshire Lane offer parking?
No, 9932 Warwickshire Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9932 Warwickshire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9932 Warwickshire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9932 Warwickshire Lane have a pool?
No, 9932 Warwickshire Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9932 Warwickshire Lane have accessible units?
No, 9932 Warwickshire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9932 Warwickshire Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9932 Warwickshire Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9932 Warwickshire Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9932 Warwickshire Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
