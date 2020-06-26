All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9929 Elsenham Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9929 Elsenham Lane
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:39 AM

9929 Elsenham Lane

9929 Elsenham Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Prosperity Church Road
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9929 Elsenham Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,371 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE4959736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9929 Elsenham Lane have any available units?
9929 Elsenham Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9929 Elsenham Lane have?
Some of 9929 Elsenham Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9929 Elsenham Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9929 Elsenham Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9929 Elsenham Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9929 Elsenham Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9929 Elsenham Lane offer parking?
No, 9929 Elsenham Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9929 Elsenham Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9929 Elsenham Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9929 Elsenham Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9929 Elsenham Lane has a pool.
Does 9929 Elsenham Lane have accessible units?
No, 9929 Elsenham Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9929 Elsenham Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9929 Elsenham Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hamptons
8415 University Station Cir
Charlotte, NC 28269
Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Beverley
11936 North Community House Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Highland Mill Lofts
2901 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Junction 1504
1504 Mainline Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28203
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd
Charlotte, NC 28212

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte