Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9920 Bonita Lane
Last updated September 4 2019 at 8:56 AM

9920 Bonita Lane

9920 Bonita Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9920 Bonita Lane, Charlotte, NC 28262
University City North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
air conditioning
Private bedroom with private bathroom. Large walk in closet. Unit comes with nest air conditioning, and a washer and dryer unit. Balcony and all hardwood floors. Will be at least 8 months lease until February 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9920 Bonita Lane have any available units?
9920 Bonita Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9920 Bonita Lane have?
Some of 9920 Bonita Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9920 Bonita Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9920 Bonita Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9920 Bonita Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9920 Bonita Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9920 Bonita Lane offer parking?
No, 9920 Bonita Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9920 Bonita Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9920 Bonita Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9920 Bonita Lane have a pool?
No, 9920 Bonita Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9920 Bonita Lane have accessible units?
No, 9920 Bonita Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9920 Bonita Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9920 Bonita Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
