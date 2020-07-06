All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9913 Highlands Crossing Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9913 Highlands Crossing Drive
Last updated January 30 2020 at 5:33 AM

9913 Highlands Crossing Drive

9913 Highlands Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Provincetowne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9913 Highlands Crossing Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9913 Highlands Crossing Drive have any available units?
9913 Highlands Crossing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 9913 Highlands Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9913 Highlands Crossing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9913 Highlands Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9913 Highlands Crossing Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9913 Highlands Crossing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9913 Highlands Crossing Drive offers parking.
Does 9913 Highlands Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9913 Highlands Crossing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9913 Highlands Crossing Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9913 Highlands Crossing Drive has a pool.
Does 9913 Highlands Crossing Drive have accessible units?
No, 9913 Highlands Crossing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9913 Highlands Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9913 Highlands Crossing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9913 Highlands Crossing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9913 Highlands Crossing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
SOUTHPARK MORRISON
721 Governor Morrison St
Charlotte, NC 28211
Beverley
11936 North Community House Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte