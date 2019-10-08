All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 9911 Gray Dove Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9911 Gray Dove Court
Last updated March 27 2020 at 2:49 PM

9911 Gray Dove Court

9911 Gray Dove Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Mountain Island
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9911 Gray Dove Court, Charlotte, NC 28216
Mountain Island

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9911 Gray Dove Court have any available units?
9911 Gray Dove Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 9911 Gray Dove Court currently offering any rent specials?
9911 Gray Dove Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9911 Gray Dove Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9911 Gray Dove Court is pet friendly.
Does 9911 Gray Dove Court offer parking?
No, 9911 Gray Dove Court does not offer parking.
Does 9911 Gray Dove Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9911 Gray Dove Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9911 Gray Dove Court have a pool?
No, 9911 Gray Dove Court does not have a pool.
Does 9911 Gray Dove Court have accessible units?
No, 9911 Gray Dove Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9911 Gray Dove Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9911 Gray Dove Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9911 Gray Dove Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9911 Gray Dove Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radbourne Lake Apartments
3209 Westbury Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
The Mint Apartments
425 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Bradham
145 New Bern Street
Charlotte, NC 28209
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte