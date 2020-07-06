All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
9902 Spring Park Drive
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

9902 Spring Park Drive

9902 Spring Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9902 Spring Park Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 4 Bedroom in North Charlotte! - Available for viewings after 5/5/2020. This spacious 4 bedroom is at an incredible discounted rate of only $1450. It Will not last long. The large living room opens into the kitchen with the dining area beyond. Bedrooms are a great size and provide luxurious bathrooms and walk-in closets. Bonus/4th bedroom is large and could be used as an entertainment area or additional bedroom. Close to I-85 and I-485. ** Pics do not reflect new neutral paint or new carpet **

(RLNE5709650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9902 Spring Park Drive have any available units?
9902 Spring Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 9902 Spring Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9902 Spring Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9902 Spring Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9902 Spring Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9902 Spring Park Drive offer parking?
No, 9902 Spring Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9902 Spring Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9902 Spring Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9902 Spring Park Drive have a pool?
No, 9902 Spring Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9902 Spring Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 9902 Spring Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9902 Spring Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9902 Spring Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9902 Spring Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9902 Spring Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

