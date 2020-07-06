9902 Spring Park Drive

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 4 Bedroom in North Charlotte! - Available for viewings after 5/5/2020. This spacious 4 bedroom is at an incredible discounted rate of only $1450. It Will not last long. The large living room opens into the kitchen with the dining area beyond. Bedrooms are a great size and provide luxurious bathrooms and walk-in closets. Bonus/4th bedroom is large and could be used as an entertainment area or additional bedroom. Close to I-85 and I-485. ** Pics do not reflect new neutral paint or new carpet **



(RLNE5709650)