Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
9832 Kings Parade Boulevard
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9832 Kings Parade Boulevard
9832 Kings Parade Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
9832 Kings Parade Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28273
Olde Whitehall
Amenities
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
pool
This wonderfully large town home features 2 bedroom and 2 full baths with 2. 1/5 baths. Will be available May 1st. More pictures to come
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9832 Kings Parade Boulevard have any available units?
9832 Kings Parade Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 9832 Kings Parade Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
9832 Kings Parade Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9832 Kings Parade Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 9832 Kings Parade Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 9832 Kings Parade Boulevard offer parking?
No, 9832 Kings Parade Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 9832 Kings Parade Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9832 Kings Parade Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9832 Kings Parade Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 9832 Kings Parade Boulevard has a pool.
Does 9832 Kings Parade Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 9832 Kings Parade Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 9832 Kings Parade Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 9832 Kings Parade Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9832 Kings Parade Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 9832 Kings Parade Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
